Southampton were beaten by a last-minute strike as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Oxford United on Boxing Day.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play, thanks to Tyler Goodrham’s strike from range, but Saints responded five minutes later with a Taylor Harwood-Bellis header.

Tonda Eckert's side were unable to make their possession pay as the game became more even as it went on, and it was Oxford's Stanley Mills who struck in the final minute of normal time to seal a late victory.

There were two changes to the Saints side for Eckert's first Boxing Day fixture at the helm, as Tom Fellows and captain Jack Stephens returned to start in place of Welington and Joshua Quarshie.

In the first competitive clash between the two sides since 1996 - and a first league meeting since 1988 - it was Saints who dominated the early possession at the Kassam Stadium.

Leo Scienza in action. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Leo Scienza was causing early trouble, with his trademark darting dribbles worrying the home defence.

The Brazilian was barged over in the area by an already-booked Brodie Spencer, but the penalty appeals were waved away much to the frustration of Saints’ players and supporters.

Flynn Downes lashed an inviting first-time strike high and wide, much like Finn Azaz minutes later, as Saints continued to look threatening despite their lack of clear-cut chances.

However, almost completely against the run of play, it was the hosts who opened the scoring when Tyler Goodrham fired a fierce half-volley past Gavin Bazunu from 20 yards.

Momentarily stunned by conceding, Saints rallied well and responded just five minutes later; Harwood-Bellis rose high to head home a Scienza delivery just before the half hour mark.

The centre-back’s perfectly placed header made it four goals for the season, his most prolific career tally to date.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates his equaliser.

With parity restored, Saints continued to dominate the possession against their stubborn hosts, who were sitting in and relying on counter-attacking chances; Brian De Keersmaecker fired off target twice either side of a tame Stanley Mills attempt.

Przemysław Płacheta ended a positive Oxford spell with a shot that was dragged a long way wide, before Saints came closest to finding a first half lead.

Scienza found space on the edge of the area and let fly, but his left-footed effort crashed against the post and back into play as the scores stayed level at the break.

Just two minutes after the restart, Bazunu was called into action with his most important stop as he dashed across goal to tip Płacheta's dipping, 25-yard strike past the post for a corner.

Saints were once again controlling the ball but it was the hosts who were racking up more attempts on goal, largely resorting to shots from distance as Płacheta struck wide once more.

Caspar Jander went close on the hour mark as the general play improved, as Fellows' cross to the far post was volleyed just over by the German midfielder.

Adam Armstrong, who had been starved of opportunities for much of the contest, had two attempts in quick succession but his first shot deflected wide before he lashed at a loose ball at the back post moments later.

Armstrong's efforts were unsuccessful in the second half.

In truth, the second half had become more even - Mills flashed a dangerous ball across the six-yard box that was fortunately avoided by everyone, before Saints substitute Jay Robinson forced a save with a low shot aimed towards the near post.

A crucial block from Nathan Wood kept the scores level, as his sliding diversion took the pace off Filip Yavorov Krastev's shot at an important time.

With the game coming to a crescendo, it was Saints who were somehow kept out at the other end when Armstrong's instinctive close-range volley was well saved by Jamie Cumming.

That chance injected some added impetus to the visitors; in his final action before being substituted, Azaz jinked inside but saw a curling shot parried by Cumming.

The Irishman's replacement, Cameron Archer, was presented with a snapshot opening that was deflected behind as the game neared ever closer to stoppage time.

There was to be one more deciding moment though, and it agonisingly fell for the hosts. With Saints pushing for a late winner themselves, it was Oxford who broke away at pace and struck the killer blow through Mills' low shot.

It ended in a disappointing defeat for the travelling Saints, who are now three games without a win as the end of the calendar year approaches.

Oxford United: Cumming, Spencer, Helik, Brown, Currie, L. Harris (Krastev 65'), De Keersmaecker, Płacheta Dembélé (75'), Mills (Long 90+2'), Goodrham, Prelec (Lankshear 75').

Unused substitutes: Ingram, Leigh, Vaulks, Romenij, M. Harris.

Goals: Goodrham (23’), Mills (89').

Booked: Spencer (8').

Southampton: Bazunu, Fellows (Fraser 70'), Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens (c), Manning, Downes (Romeu 56'), Jander, Azaz (Archer 85'), Scienza (Robinson 56'), Armstrong.

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Quarshie, Welington, Bragg, Aribo.

Goals: Harwood-Bellis (29’).

Booked: Downes (37').

Referee: Leigh Doughty.

Attendance: 11,500.