Southampton suffered their first defeat in five Championship games on Saturday, coming out on the wrong side of a 3-2 thriller at Millwall.

The hosts gave Tonda Eckert’s side plenty to think about during the first half but it was Saints who scored the game’s opener early into the second. After Taylor Harwood-Bellis was hurled down in the box, Adam Armstrong netted his seventh of the season from the penalty spot with 55 played.

Millwall then made their pressure tell to turn the game on its head inside a nine minute spell, Femi Azeez with a neat one-two and a smart finish into the bottom corner to level before Caleb Taylor hit one from range into the top corner to make it 2-1.

Momentum was against the visitors but they showed character to equalise, Finn Azaz converting from close range in the 87th minute, but it was Tristan Crama’s first goal of the season in the seventh minute of stoppage time which proved decisive in the end.

Eckert made three changes to the side which breezed past Leicester City at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night.

Captain Jack Stephens returned in place of Joshua Quarshie, with Cameron Bragg coming in for the suspended Flynn Downes. Elsewhere Leo Sceinza missed out through illness, so Jay Robinson was handed a start on the flank.

There was also a place for Oriol Romeu on the bench, featuring in a Saints matchday squad for the first time in 1,190 days; a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Oriol Romeu featured in a matchday squad for the first time since rejoining the club in November.



Saints started the game much like their previous two, showing intent and dominating possession. Adam Armstrong managed to test stand-in Millwall keeper Max Crocombe with a looped shot after just three minutes as a real sign of intent.

Lapses in concentration then hampered that early momentum, Aidomo Emakhu the profiter of both. First Caspar Jander could only clear a free-kick into the striker’s path, Emakhu clearing the bar, before Robinson’s stray pass also found the 22-year-old, this time his low shot going just wide of the far post.

Robinson immediately looked to make amends, a trademark run down the wing before cutting inside the penalty area and forcing a low save from Crocombe who could only parry away.

On 20 minutes the hosts started to turn the tide, Azeez dispossessed Ryan Manning out wide before firing across Gavin Bazunu’s goal and shooting just wide.

Gavin Bazunu had to be called into action 27 minutes in, Casper De Norre’s low shot from the edge of the box deflected at the last minute by his teammate Mihailo Ivanović. The Saints keeper producing a fine reaction save down to his left.

But the Saints threat still remained on the counter. Azaz slipping through Robinson who shieled off his defender before his shot was smothered by Crocombe.

Azaz proved a threat as he looked to continue his good run of form.



Millwall thought they had the lead on 33 minutes. A long ball up eventually falling to Caleb Taylor who thought he’d got there before Bazunu. But the defender took more of the keeper than he did the ball despite the latter ending up in the back of the net.

The main output as far as Saints were concerned was Armstrong, latching onto Azaz’s through balls on the last line of the defence. He did exactly this in the final minute of the half, letting a shot fly just inside the penalty area which Crocombe had to tip wide via a deflection. Despite openings for both, it was goalless at the break.

Millwall started the second much like they did the first, Azeez drilling a low ball across the six-yard box which required Bazunu to get a touch to avoid it creeping inside the far post.

Saints needed something to go their way and they got that on 55 minutes. Manning’s corner aimed into the box but found no target as Harwood-Bellis was hurled down. Up stepped Adam Armstrong, who hit it past Crocombe high to his left for his seventh of the season.

Adam Armstrong scored his seventh of the season from the penalty spot.



Millwall looked to respond but the goal had given the visitors confidence. Azaz was inches away from doubling the lead on 64 minutes, curling a shot from the edge of the box which forced Crocombe into a fine save.

The hosts fired crosses into the Saints box in pursuit of a leveller, Ivanović’s header on after 66 minutes glancing just wide of the far post.

Eventually the pressure did indeed tell. A neat one two between Azeez and Tristan Crama saw the former drill a fine effort past Bazunu with 18 minutes to play.

That goal lifted the crowd and lifted the side, four minutes later the ever-present Emakhu was involved again, hitting the side-netting after receiving a cross from the opposite flank.

The pressure kept on coming and Saints could do nothing about Millwall’s second. Taylor picking up the ball on the edge of the box before finding the top corner from long range. Substitute Camiel Neghli then looked to add a third five minutes from time, pushing the visiting defence back and firing towards goal but his low effort just missed the near post.

Finn Azaz reacted well to equalise for Saints three mintues from time.



Despite pressure building and momentum being against them Saints rallied an equaliser in the 87th minute. Another Manning free-kick fired into the box was headed on by Harwood-Bellis, forcing a good save from Crocombe. But there to follow up was Azaz, scoring in a fourth consecutive game for the first time in his career.

As the game entered seven minutes of added time both sides had chances to snatch all three points. Manning having been involved in the equaliser cleared a Cooper header off the line on 94 minutes.

Ultimately it was the hosts who got that all-important third. Thierno Ballo hitting a cross to the back post where Crama connected from a tight angle. His shot finding its way in with 97 minutes on the clock.

Millwall: Crocombe, McNamara (Neghli 74’), Crama, Cooper, Taylor, Kelly (Langstaff 88'), De Norre, Bangura-Williams (Doughty 74’), Azeez (Ballo 79’), Emakhu (Lovelace 88'), Ivanović

Unused substitutes: Benda, Grant, Matthews, Harding



Goals: Azeez 72’, Taylor 81’, Crama 90+7’

Booked: Aluko.

Southampton: Bazunu, Fellows (Fraser 77’), Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens (c), Manning, Bragg (Romeu 77’), Jander, Azaz, Robinson (Aribo 62’), Armstrong.

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Edwards, Quarshie, Welington, Matsuki, Oyekunle.

Goals: Armstrong 55’ (p), Azaz 87’

Booked: Fellows, Armstrong.

Referee: Ben Toner

Attendance: 18,732