Southampton extended their unbeaten run of results in pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Spanish opponents CD Castellón in Girona.

Saints had Gavin Bazunu to thank for a trio of impressive first-half saves, including two point-blank stops to deny golden opportunities for the Segunda División outfit.

But it was Saints who edged in front after 21 minutes when Ben Brereton Díaz’s dangerous low cross from the left was turned into his own net by unfortunate defender Agustín Sienra.

Both teams made wholesale changes at the interval before Castellón levelled the scores shortly after the hour mark through substitute Kenneth Mamah, whose low shot beat Alex McCarthy via a slight deflection.

Saints posed a greater threat in the closing stages, as Jay Robinson shot wide and Ross Stewart headed over before James Bree thumped a free-kick against the post three minutes from time in what was a competitive contest, with four Castellón players picking up yellow cards.

Mateus Fernandes was back for Saints, making his first appearance of pre-season along with Ronnie Edwards, who started at right-back, after the pair were given some time off following the Under-21 European Championship.

Ben Brereton Díaz delivered the cross that created Saints' opening goal

Castellón started brightly and would have taken an early lead if not for a miraculous save from Bazunu, as a teasing cross from the left was met by Ousmane Camara at the far post, who must have thought he’d scored when he headed the ball down from six yards, but Bazunu’s outstretched right foot denied the striker.

The Spanish side were threatening again 10 minutes later with some slick build-up play on the edge of the box, but Israel Suero’s touch was heavy, which just allowed Bazunu enough time to race from his line, shut down the angles and make another smart save.

Saints had been second best but clicked into gear to take a 21st-minute lead. Shea Charles’s pass out to the left was stepped over by Welington and taken in his stride by Brereton Díaz, whose low cross was turned into his own net by Sienra.

Fernandes’s return lasted 32 minutes as the midfielder was eased back into action, replaced by Moses Sesay, who was the only survivor as Will Still made 10 changes at the interval.

There was still time for another superb stop from Bazunu, the best player on the pitch in the first half, this time low to his right to keep out the sliding Pablo Santiago from close range.

Jay Robinson takes on his man in the second half

Castellón made nine changes of their own but it did not seem to upset their performance, as Mamah rifled a 20-yard shot wide before Charlie Taylor threw himself in the way of the ball with Marc-Olivier Doué poised to equalise.

Saints’ opponents did get the goal their efforts merited on 63 minutes, as Serpeta’s cross was taken down in the box by Mamah, whose well-struck shot took a slight deflection off Bree en route to finding the bottom corner, beating McCarthy’s dive.

Robinson looked sharp on the left wing, but dragged a chance wide after skipping inside the last defender as Saints looked to reclaim the lead, before a dangerous cross from the youngster flashed across the face of goal.

Stewart also threatened to win it, heading over from a Ryan Manning corner, before Bree, who was reintroduced just six minutes after being substituted due to an injury to Samuel Edozie, rattled the outside of the post with a stunning effort from a 25-yard free-kick that would have been worthy of winning a game that proved to be a stern test for Still’s side.

CD Castellón (first half): Amir, Willmann (Traoré 28), Sienra, Mellot, Salva Ruiz, Suero, Barri, Pastor, Pablo Santiago, Camara (Flakus 17), Mabil.

CD Castellón (second half): Amir (Juanki 74), Lottin, Óscar Gil, Jozhua, Alcázar, Gerenabarrena, Marco Doué, Mamah, Cipenga, Markanich, Flakus (Serpeta 55).

Goal: Mamah (63’).

Booked: Camara, Alcázar, Lottin, Serpeta.

Saints (first half): Bazunu, Edwards, Stephens (c), Quarshie, Welington, Charles, Fernandes (Sesay 32), Armstrong, Fraser, Brereton Díaz, Archer.

Saints (second half): McCarthy (c), Bree (Sugawara 73), Wood, Taylor (Kayi Sanda 60), Manning, Smallbone, Sesay, Edozie (Bree 79), Aribo, Robinson, Stewart.

Goal: Sienra (og 21’).

Booked: Quarshie.