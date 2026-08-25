A bright Southampton start proved to be a false dawn as West Ham came from a goal down to progress to the Carabao Cup third round at St Mary’s.

Leo Scienza’s tidily-taken opener 10 minutes in had a strong-looking Saints side, more experienced than their visitors, looking on course for a second home win in four days, but Josh Ajala headed home a late first-half corner to level the scores.

For Ajala, making his first senior start, this was a night to remember, as his second goal six minutes after the interval fired West Ham in front.

When the visitors then introduced their established starters, things went from bad to worse for Saints as substitutes Taty Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen got in on the act to inflict a heavy defeat on Tonda Eckert’s team.

The head coach made five changes to his Saints starting line-up, including an eye-catching homegrown midfield partnership of Cameron Bragg and Romeo Akachukwu, the latter making his first senior start for Saints at the age of 20.

Elsewhere, Welington, Lewis Dobbin and Divin Mubama also came in, with Mubama making his first start for the club fresh from scoring against another of his former teams, Stoke, on Saturday.

Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes, Kuryu Matsuki, Finn Azaz and Cyle Larin, who all started the late win over the Potters, were among the substitutes.

A youthful West Ham team showed eight changes from the side beaten at home by Charlton on Saturday, including a full debut for 20-year-old goalkeeper Finlay Herrick.

Leo Scienza celebrates scoring his first goal of the season

The rookie stopper was soon fishing the ball out of his own net before he had time to make a save, as Scienza got off the mark for the season with a well-taken opener.

Tom Fellows was the architect with a typical dart to the byline. His cross, designed for Mubama, was headed out only to Scienza, who sidestepped two challenges in the box before directing a low shot back across Herrick’s dive to get Saints up and running.

Saints looked the stronger side on the teamsheet and that was how it was playing out. Mubama might have had a tap in from Welington’s low ball from the byline, but the striker was caught on his heels on the edge of the six-yard box.

Joël Piroe was the Hammers’ biggest threat, and the new loan signing from Leeds had Saints worried when he tied Jack Stephens in knots before extending Daniel Peretz, who responded with a fine diving save, before gathering another Piroe shot at the second attempt.

But Saints remained the team in the ascendancy. Scienza forced a tip over from Herrick from a 25-yard free-kick – very much in the former territory of James Ward-Prowse, who was absent from the West Ham squad – before the Brazilian’s corner led to a presentable chance for Stephens.

When Bragg made a mess of his shot and sliced the ball into the air, Nathan Wood headed the ball into the danger zone but Stephens rather snatched at it, dragging his shot wide from 10 yards.

Lewis Orford's corner sails over Daniel Peretz, allowing Josh Ajala to equalise

Scienza was looking lively, his best performance of the season so far, as he breezed past his man down the left, forcing a low, stooping save from Herrick.

Clearly fired up, Saints’ new No. 7 was left aggrieved not to get a free-kick for a foul by Joël Veltman, especially when the Dutchman subsequently squared up to him, before Scienza retaliated by having a swipe at his marker and going into the book after a talking to from the referee.

Besides the goal, the loudest first-half roar was reserved for James Bree, who raced back with admirable determination to snuff out a West Ham counter, but the corner he conceded would ultimately lead to the visitors getting back on terms.

When Lewis Orford swung the ball in from the left, Peretz seemed to lose it under the St Mary’s lights and Ajala, the 19-year-old making his first senior start, gleefully nodded home behind him.

The Londoners’ coaching staff were pleading for a penalty when Piroe turned sharply away from Stephens and went down, claiming a touch from the Saints skipper sent him off balance, but referee Reubyn Ricardo remained unmoved.

Second best for much of the first half, West Ham had turned the tie around within seven minutes of the restart, as Ajala’s dream night continued.

When Divine Mukasa escaped down the left, his low cross seemed harmless enough, but Stephens’ clearance lacked conviction, falling straight at the feet of Ajala, who took a touch and drove the ball through the defender’s legs to leave Peretz unsighted and Saints trailing.

Romeo Akachukwu shifted from central midfield to right wing following a flurry of changes

An avalanche of substitutes arrived on the hour, four for West Ham and three for Saints, as both teams turned to some of their Championship regulars, including Bowen for the visitors and Matsuki and Downes for the hosts, with Sam Edozie also introduced to rest the legs of Scienza for Saturday’s return to league action.

Another Hammers replacement, Castellanos, saw a shot deflect wide off Stephens, before Eckert turned to Azaz in his fourth change of the night.

When Herrick stayed down to receive treatment with 20 minutes to go, Nuno Espírito Santo was forced to take off an outfield player, in this case Mukasa, who stayed on the sideline for 90 seconds after the action resumed.

But whilst Saints enjoyed a spell of possession there was little to trouble the young keeper, and instead Peretz was making saves again, denying Bowen’s right-footed effort before substitute Castellanos added his name to the scoresheet, tucking in Veltman’s cutback for a simple third.

Larin was summoned with 11 minutes left in an attempt to inspire a late revival, before Edozie’s sharp shot forced an uncomfortable moment for Herrick, who was grateful for his defence for mopping things up in front of him as Mubama looked to pounce.

But a trademark finish from Bowen, cutting in from the right corner of the penalty area and burying a low shot inside the far post, rounded off a night to forget for Saints.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Wood, Stephens (c), Welington, Akachukwu (Azaz 66), Bragg (Downes 60), Fellows (Matsuki 60), Dobbin (Larin 79), Scienza (Edozie 60), Mubama.

Subs not used: Long, Quarshie, Manning, Archer.

Goal: Scienza (10’).

Booked: Bragg, Scienza.

West Ham United: Herrick, Veltman, Golambeckis, Kilman (c), Mayers, Kanté (Engels 59), Orford, Mukasa (Casey 87), Lamadrid (Bowen 59), Ajala (Solomon 59), Piroe (Castellanos 59).

Subs not used: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Scarles, Magassa.

Goals: Ajala (41’, 53’), Castellanos (75’), Bowen (84’).

Attendance: 15,867.

Referee: Reubyn Ricardo.