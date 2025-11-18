Published:
Retail

Remembrance Day matchworn shirts on sale now

Written by
SFC Media
MW_QPR_Southampton_055_sh1lge

Grab a commemorative shirt from our away win against Queens Park Rangers, worn by the men's first team. Including goalscorer Leo Scienza's shirt, this is one not to be missed.

Matchworn shirts from our 1-2 result at Loftus Road are now available to bid for on our online auction site.

All shirts purchased with a commemorative poppy will see 100% of the money go to the Royal British legion. For all successful bids on other all other shirts/items, the money will be split between the Club and Saints Foundation. If you've been considering bidding on a matchworn shirt for yourself, someone else, or your business, now is the perfect time!

We will also have shirts available to bid on from our recent 3-1 home win against Sheffiled Wednesday, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.

Keep checking back on the auction site throughout the year for unique Saints items, with plenty going up in the build up to Christmas

Shop Now

Related

SFC_RETAIL_TRAININGWEARCOMP_SAINTSLIVE_1536_x_1076_jm5xdz

Win a Training Ground tour and meet Leo Scienza

Retail
SFC_2526_Retail_PumaKing_Rollout_2000_x_1076_rphehu

Puma King is back for the 2025/26 season

Retail