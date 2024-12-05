Aaron Ramsdale's vital stop against Everton at St Mary's Stadium at the start of November has been nominated for the Premier League's Save of the Month.

The England keeper got down low to his left-hand side to deny a close-range header from Michael Keane in the 67th minute.

It was a save of significance, as Saints went on to win the game late on and Ramsdale was named Player of the Match.

You can vote for Aaron by clicking here.

Also shortlisted are Łukasz Fabiański (vs Nottingham Forest), Bernd Leno (vs Brentford), Mark Flekken (vs Everton), André Onana (vs Ipswich Town) and Mads Hermansen (vs Brentford).

The winner will be announced on Friday 13th December at 2pm GMT.