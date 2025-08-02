Ramsdale makes Newcastle loan switch

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The England international signed for Saints in August 2024 and made 32 appearances last season.



The 27-year-old stopper has now played 183 times in the Premier League following previous top-flight stints with Arsenal, Sheffield United and Bournemouth.



The club wishes Aaron well at Newcastle, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term to qualify for the Champions League for the forthcoming campaign.