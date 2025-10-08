Published:
Queens Park Rangers (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Wednesday 5th November at 7.45pm. We have received the full allocation of 1,760 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who haveattended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am which will then be followed by the other sales windows. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Ticket Information

