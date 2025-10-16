Puma King is back for the 2025/26 season

Return of the King. The latest Southampton FC X Puma collaboration has landed in-store and online.

As part of our ongoing partnership with kit manufacturer Puma, we have launched our latest range of clothing.

Featuring black and white tracksuit bottoms, jackets and t-shirts, the premium Puma King range has everything for a Saints fan looking to attend matchdays in style or relax in comfort at home.

You can take a look at the whole collection in-store on Saturday when we take on Swansea City A.F.C at St Mary's Stadium.

Shop Online

Don't forget, spend £100 or more on any of our Training Wear ranges (including Puma King, Training Wear, Matchday Range and Travel Wear) before midnight on the 10th November, you will also be entered into a ballot to win a behind-the-scenes tour of Staplewood and meet first team player, Leo Scienza.

Training Wear

Terms and Conditions