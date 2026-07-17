Programme Exhibition at Mayflower Studios

Mayflower Studios will be displaying a range of our 2025/26 season home programmes until 30th July.

Throughout the 2025/26 season, our beloved home programme covers were designed by local artists and Saints fans in collaboration with TURF, the club’s in-house creative studio.

Each designer was given a blank canvas to create a front cover for thousands of visiting Saints fans to enjoy. No two designs were alike. From handcrafted illustrations to eye-popping animations, every cover was unique and personal to the club.

For the first time, we're bringing our 2025/26 programme covers together in a dedicated exhibition at Mayflower Studios - a celebration of the artwork and the artists behind each design.

The exhibition will be on show at the Mayflower Studios café until 30th July.