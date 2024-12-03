Southampton FC Launches TURF: A Bold New Creative Design Studio

Southampton Football Club is proud to announce the launch of TURF, a pioneering creative design studio that brings the club’s celebrated in-house creative expertise to the wider business world.

Previously operating exclusively within the club, TURF now offers its suite of creative services to others, aiming to build standout brands and innovative campaigns.

Drawing on years of experience producing high-impact creative work for one of the Premier League’s most recognisable clubs, TURF combines cutting-edge design and storytelling with a deep understanding of the fast-paced demands of sports and entertainment. This expertise positions the agency as a unique partner for businesses seeking responsive, dynamic, and visually striking creative solutions.

TURF offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Branding & Identity

Art Direction

Graphic Design

Content Creation

Brand Strategy

Web Design

Each project is approached with the same passion and professionalism that has already earned TURF repeat bookings from existing Southampton FC partners, many of whom now use TURF on a retainer basis.

As a Southampton-based agency, TURF is proud to support local businesses with competitive pricing and unparalleled expertise. For those hosting events at St Mary’s Stadium, TURF offers the added benefit of intimate knowledge of the venue, ensuring every activation is perfectly tailored.

With no comparable offering in the UK sports industry, TURF stands apart as a creative studio born from football but designed to serve a much wider audience. Its innovative approach allows it to carve its own niche with a strong focus on storytelling and client collaboration.

Ashley Kirby, Brand and Creative Lead for Southampton Football Club said:

“As a club that prides itself on innovation, we’re thrilled to launch TURF, Southampton Football Club’s very own creative agency. TURF represents a new chapter in how we connect with our fans, partners, and the wider community through bold and imaginative storytelling.

“This is more than just a creative venture — it’s a platform to share the spirit of Southampton FC with the world in a fresh and exciting way."

TURF is now open for business and accepting new clients. To learn more about how TURF can bring your ideas to life, visit southamptonfc.com/creative-studio or contact [email protected]

With a growing demand and client list, the team is already expanding and is currently on the lookout for roles including a creative strategist, business development executive and junior designers.