Prediction game winners for October revealed

Each month, thousands of Southampton fans test their knowledge and anticipation skills in our prediction games through the Saints app. From predicting line-ups to forecasting scores, these competitions allow fans to get closer to the action and prove their insights, with the chance to win exclusive prizes along the way.

In October, Matilda S took the top spot in the Predict the Score competition, achieving an impressive 120 points and edging out over 3,000 fellow fans. In the Predict the Line-up game, Graham H demonstrated exceptional foresight with a standout score of 155 points, earning him the title of winner for October.

Both Matilda and Graham will receive a 2024/25 Saints shirt signed by members of the Men's First Team squad as a reward for their success.

The prediction games continue throughout the season, with monthly prizes up for grabs, including more signed shirts in November. For the ultimate prize, the overall season winner of each game will be awarded a Season Ticket for the 2025/26 season.

Congratulations to Matilda and Graham, and good luck to all those taking part in next month’s games, which start tomorrow with Saints vs Everton.

