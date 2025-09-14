Published:
Ticketing

Portsmouth (H) Ticket Exchange now closed

Written by
SFC Media
The Ticket Exchange for this afternoon's south coast derby match against Portsmouth has now closed.

Please do not come to the stadium unless you already have a valid ticket. Ticket transfers will not be available on the app or via our Ticket Office.

Fans are also reminded that the club will be making random checks on the day at turnstiles to ensure tickets and ID match the ticket holder. Please ensure you therefore have your ID.

There is a number of road closures in place which may affect your journey to the stadium. Please see our ticket information page for full details.

Ticket information page

