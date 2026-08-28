Learn, train and play ‘The Southampton Way’.

Open to boys and girls aged 5 – 13, October Soccer Schools are a great way to keep young players active and engaged, while excelling their football skills during the half-term.

Our Soccer Schools are available to players of all abilities, who are looking to take their game to the next level. Each session throughout the half-term is designed to inspire confidence and learning in a fun, exhilarating environment.

James Ward-Prowse Wednesdays return!

To celebrate the re-signing of Southampton academy star, James Ward-Prowse, we are excited to announce the return of James Ward-Prowse Wednesdays at our Soccer Schools.

Ward-Prowse Wednesdays are designed to focus on passing and receiving the ball as well as developing technical skills. Players will take part in The Bargate Free Kick Challenge to test their accuracy, technique and creativity.

What to expect at a Saints Soccer School:

Train with FA accredited coaches.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Compete in matches and mini tournaments.

A chance to win signed merch.

Football experience built around fun, friendship and excitement.

Learn to play ‘The Southampton Way’.

Bookings are now open for October Soccer Schools - secure your child's space today!

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