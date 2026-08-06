Give your child a birthday they'll never forget with the ultimate football party at the home of the Saints.

Whether they’re a devoted Saints supporter or simply love football, our Football Birthday Parties are perfect to celebrate their special day. Led by professional FA accredited coaches, our parties combine exciting football activities with plenty of fun, creating unforgettable memories for the birthday child and their friends.

Choose from two unique venues, St Mary's Stadium or Staplewood Training Ground, and give your group an exclusive behind the scenes experience at the home of Southampton Football Club.

St Mary’s Stadium Experience Party

Celebrate at the iconic home of the Saints with a party packed full of football and exclusive access.

The experience begins in the Northam Fan Zone, where our FA accredited coaches will lead the group through a range of fun football activities and games to get everyone involved.

The party will then enjoy an exclusive guided stadium tour, taking in areas usually reserved for players and staff, including the tunnel, changing rooms and dugouts. There will be plenty of opportunities to capture memorable photos pitchside with the chance to take a seat in the manager’s chair.

Training Ground Party

Every young Saints fan dreams of training where their heroes prepare for matchday. Now they can!

Hosted at Staplewood Training Ground in Marchwood, this unique party gives children the chance to experience the club's professional training environment. From the moment they arrive, they'll be taking part in fun football sessions led by our experienced coaches.

The young players will develop new skills, build confidence, enjoy friendly matches and create lasting memories with their friends. It's the ultimate football birthday and a story they'll be telling long after the final whistle.

Want to find out more about our Football Birthday Parties? Visit the link below.

Book Now