A brand-new matchday experience for Junior Fans

From warming up on the pitch to walking out as an official flag bearer in front of the St Mary's crowd, Pre-Match Skills puts your young Saints fans at the heart of the matchday.

The experience begins pitchside, where juniors will take part in a fun football session led by FA-accredited coaches. Designed to get them active before kick-off, it's their chance to warm up just like the first team ahead of a big game.

Once the session is complete, they will head to the dugout to watch the players arrive for their warm-up, with opportunities to see, and potentially interact with, their favourite Saints players as they make their way onto the pitch.

Then comes the moment they'll never forget. As the stadium builds towards kick-off, the juniors will step onto the St Mary's pitch as official flag bearers for the players' walkout, creating a lifelong memory in front of thousands of Saints supporters.

Whether they're football mad or simply love Southampton FC, Pre-Match Skills is the ultimate matchday experience for any young Saints fan.

Session details