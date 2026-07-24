Daniel Peretz reflected on a successful return to pre-season action after helping Southampton to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

Daniel Peretz reflected on a successful return to pre-season action after helping Southampton to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig, with the goalkeeper delighted to mark his first outing of the summer with a clean sheet.

The shot-stopper played the opening 45 minutes of Saints' second pre-season outing, helping secure a clean sheet before making way for George Long at the interval.

"It was great to play back with the boys and to have some fans also with us here in Germany for a friendly game," Peretz said after the final whistle.

"It's not granted, so thanks to them for coming. We gave a great effort. It was not that easy, we played against a good team and we did the job, winning with a clean sheet."

Despite wearing protection on his wrist in recent weeks, Peretz insisted there are no concerns over his fitness heading into the new campaign.

"I'm feeling good," he explained. "Also last game, it's something that I had last season for the last two months. I can play and train. It looks a bit dramatic but it's just for protection."

Southampton remain in Germany for a busy spell of pre-season preparations, with Peretz embracing the demanding schedule as the squad builds towards the new campaign.

"We like it busy," he said. "Again, the last months that we had last season, game after game after game, we already need to adjust that now we've won and we're into the next one. That's how it is, that's how football is nowadays."

The new number one also took time to thank the Saints supporters who made the trip to Germany, spending time with fans after the match.

"It was really good to see them again after the break and I can't wait to see them at St Mary's," he said.

"We will need them this season. We will have a really good season, but again, to achieve everything we want to achieve, we will need them in their full energy, as we will do, and we will do it together this season."