A crowd of more than 7,000 watched a team of Saints legends take on a Russell Martin XI at St Mary’s, as the manager played the role of pantomime villain to inspire his side to victory.

Theo Walcott starred for Saints, scoring a first-half wonder goal, but a José Fonte own goal and stunning strikes from Elliott Bennett and Bradley Johnson gave Martin’s party poopers a 3-1 half-time lead.

James Beattie briefly reduced the deficit to 3-2 before competition winner Craig Swanborough had his big moment, scoring from close range to restore the two-goal advantage with 11 minutes to go.

But Saints were not finished, as Andrew Surman pulled another one back before Matt Le Tissier succeeded where fellow penalty specialist Rickie Lambert had fallen in the first half, converting a last-gasp spot-kick to level the scores three minutes into added time.

That meant a shootout would have to decide matters, in which Martin stepped up first and scored, setting the tone for his team to triumph 4-2 on penalties.

Most importantly, the occasion raised vital funds to support the charitable work of Saints Foundation, the Russell Martin Foundation, and the Ex-Saints Association, whilst giving thousands of fans a nostalgic look back at some of their heroes in action.

Russell Martin in action against Saints Legends

The young legs of Walcott, still playing in the Premier League 18 months ago, caused an early problem for Martin’s XI when the winger drove infield to set up Shane Long, but the Irishman was off target from the first chance of the game.

It was Martin’s men who struck first in comical fashion when Simon Lappin’s cross from the left prompted a huge cry of “keeper’s” from Kelvin Davis, who was ready and waiting to catch the ball, only for Fonte to step across and inadvertently divert the ball into his own net – thankfully not a regular occurrence throughout their seven years together in the 2010s.

Saints had the perfect chance to draw level straightaway after Jimmy Walker saved Andrew Surman’s low shot, before Lambert kept the ball alive for Matthew Oakley, who was brought down on the six-yard line.

As Le Tissier jokingly sprinted on from the subs bench, inching to take it whilst still in his bench coat, the responsibility instead went to Lambert, famously perfect from the spot throughout his Saints career.

But his record now has its first stain as Walker guessed right, diving to his left to smother an unusually tame Lambert spot-kick.

Saints kept pushing for a leveller, and Jos Hooiveld crashed a volley against the crossbar from Long’s cross after some typical industry on the right wing saw the tireless forward refuse to give the ball up after Elliott Ward initially stopped him in his tracks.

It was left to Walcott to provide the inspiration Saints Legends needed with a piece of individual brilliance on 29 minutes. Receiving the ball 30 yards from goal, he darted away from Martin and crashed an unstoppable rising drive across Walker’s dive, beating the keeper who had thwarted him with a fingertip save earlier in the half.

Theo Walcott celebrates his spectacular first-half equaliser

Saints were the dominant team, but Lappin’s last-ditch tackle denied Surman, before Martin’s XI broke from the ensuing corner. Bennett led the charge and went alone, matching Walcott’s effort with a similarly unstoppable strike high to Davis’s left.

The theme of brilliant goals continued when Johnson fired in a third for Martin’s men just before half time, letting fly from 30 yards to leave Davis diving in vain once more, powerless to prevent another wonder strike.

The 51-year-old Walker’s dazzling display continued when he kept out Walcott once more at the start of the second period with a stooping save low to his left, while substitute James Beattie sent a looping header just over the crossbar.

Both teams sent on their competition winners around the hour mark, Zhu Yifei for Saints and Swanborough for Martin’s XI, both of whom had made sizeable donations to play their part in a day to remember.

But the competitive instincts still burn inside the former players, and Saints moved back within one goal when Beattie curled in a sumptuous finish from the loose ball after Long was dispossessed outside the penalty area.

The comeback looked to be extinguished by Swanborough, of all people, 11 minutes from time, after Wes Hoolahan’s wizardry saw him tiptoe into the Saints box, before Swanborough headed against the bar and was alive to the rebound to beat sub keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Some familiar faces join in the celebrations

But within three minutes there was hope again when Beattie set up Surman to calmly slot home and bring the scores back to 4-3.

A huge cheer greeted the arrival of Le Tissier four minutes from time – a fleeting appearance following a recent knee operation – while Saints kitman Mark Forbes was handed a cameo for Martin’s men.

Walcott, a constant menace, was denied a late equaliser by the offside flag, but still had time for one more run, winning the penalty from which Le Tissier levelled things up three minutes into added time.

And so to more penalties, with a shootout to decide it. Martin took responsibility first up and scored, but his team were first to miss when Bialkowski denied Swanborough.

Jo Tessem and Morgan Schneiderlin scored, but misses from Beattie and Walcott gave Ward the chance to win it for Martin and co, for whom kitman Forbes was on target, as Saints were beaten 4-2 on spot-kicks on a memorable day for all involved.

Saints Legends: Davis (Bialkowski 49), Pelé, Fonte (c), Hooiveld (Harding 49), Benali (Yifei 64), Schneiderlin, Oakley (Tessem 49), Surman, Walcott, Lambert (Beattie 49), Long (Le Tissier 86).

Goals: Walcott (29’), Beattie (75’), Surman (82’), Le Tissier (90+3’ pen).

Russell Martin’s XI: Walker, Keogh, Martin (Johnson 60), Ward (Gary Holt 60), Bennett (Forbes 85), Gary Holt (McLean 45), Johnson (Whelpdale 45), Lappin (Swanborough 60), Hoolahan (Hooper 45), Grant Holt (c) (Hoolahan 60), Wilbraham (Mackail-Smith 32, Hoolahan 75).

Goals: Fonte o.g. (10’), Bennett (35’), Johnson (44’), Swanborough (79’).