P&O Cruises supporting as Match Sponsor against London City Lionesses

P&O Cruises, our Official Holiday Partner, is Match Sponsor for our Barclays Women's Championship home match against London City Lionesses.

This evening (Friday 18th April 2025), we're taking on London City Lionesses at St Mary's Stadium in the Barclays Women's Championship.

As Match Sponsor for this fixture, P&O Cruises will be outside the Northam stand before the match offering some tasty treats and giveaways for you to enjoy. They will also be supporting the half-time entertainment inside the stadium.

There's still time for you to join us - tickets are on general sale.

