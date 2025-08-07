The new series of Early Doors launches today, with episode 1 now available!

Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon are back with a look at some amazing Saints memories along with a host of great guests, discussions and challenges.

Our first episode of the season features iconic commentator Martin Tyler, who joins the guys for a fantastic chat about some of the best memories from his career, including how he voiced a selection of Matt’s greatest ever goals.

They also look back on another famous Saints game that Martin voiced – the 3-1 win over Manchester United in 1996 that featured an unforgettable half-time kit change from the visitors – while they’ll give their thoughts on the greatest Premier League goal of all time.

Elsewhere in the show, Matt is going head-to-head with the Saints fans once again in another series of Taking on Le Tiss, and you can look out for opportunities on matchdays during the season to take part in that particular showdown yourself!

This season's show will be available every other Thursday, and you can tune in on any of the following channels:

• App• Website• YouTube• Facebook• Spotify• Apple Podcasts