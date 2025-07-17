Our 2025/26 away kit is here

Our away kit for the 2025/26 season is finally here. Created by PUMA, our away shirt continues the retro theme.

The shirt is inspired by the kit worn during the mid to late 90s, and was worn by Saints heroes such as Matt Le Tissier, Ken Monkou, Matt Oakley, Egil Østenstad and Francis Benali.

Our iconic yellow and blue striped shirt is matched with blue shorts and yellow and blue socks.

Past made present

As with the home shirt, we have reinvented an iconic shirt from our past for the away shirt. The campaign celebrates today’s players within traditional 90s environments, providing a nod to Saints’ history.

Similar to the home kit launch, alongside TURF this project brought together a full creative team including professional photographer Matt Gordon, AI artist Sam Finn, stylist Mollie French, and lighting crew, ANT Technical Services.

The campaign features a selection of Men’s and Women’s First Team players including Mateus Fernandes, Cameron Archer, Jack Stephens, Nathan Wood, Welington, Milly Mott and Aimee Palmer.

Bringing a modern twist, the shirts feature PUMA’s dry-CELL sweat-wicking technology designed to help keep those on the pitch and in the stands dry and comfortable, even on the tensest of matchdays.

Ideal for both game day and everyday wear, all shirts are made from PUMA’s RE:FIBRE recycling technology and contains at least 95% recycled textile waste.

Buy online and in-store

You can now buy shirts in-store and online as well as via our Click and Collect service.

As well as the usual opening times, the club shop will also be open every Sunday from 10am to 4pm for the rest of July.

Support your local community

This season, you can also support Saints Foundation and the local community when getting kitted out. In store, select yes to add a microdonation to any purchase with Pennies, or tick the box when buying online.

