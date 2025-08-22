Norwich (A) Carabao Cup sold out

Saints visit Carrow Road for the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 26th August 2025 at 7.45pm.

We want to take the time to thank our fans for the great support as we have sold out our total allocation of 2,022 tickets.

Official coach travel can be booked for £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium – 12.00pm

Eastleigh Bus Station – 12:15pm

Winchester King Alfred Statue – 12.30pm

Fleet services – 1.00pm

