Manager Russell Martin has confirmed Saints have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

Saints head to Molineux after picking up a first league win of the season last time out against Everton, now facing one of only two sides who are still winless.

Looking to take momentum into the international break, Martin provided a promising update on his squad's fitness.

"Pretty much as is. Wee Man [Ryan Fraser] trained the last couple days but it's probably a bit too early to be back in squad as he needs to build back up again, but everyone else seems to be good."

That leaves only Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone absent through injury for the trip to the Midlands.