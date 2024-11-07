Harwood-Bellis and Ramsdale earn England call-ups

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been handed his first senior England call-up and will be joined by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for November's international fixtures.

The Saints pair have been included in Lee Carsley’s final Three Lions squad for two crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Harwood-Bellis, who captained England's Under-21s to glory in the 2023 European Championships, will link back up with Carsley for the first time at senior level.

Ramsdale's start to the season has been rewarded by a return to the Three Lions squad for the first time since making the move to St Mary's in the summer.

Saints’ shot-stopper has five England caps to his name so far, having featured in the squad that reached the EURO 2024 final.

Saints' duo will be in action for the following games:

Thursday 14th November

Greece vs England - 7:45pm GMT

Sunday 17th November

England vs Republic of Ireland - 5pm GMT