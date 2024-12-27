New Winchester Venue for Saints Tots

Sign your 2-4 year old up for new courses at Winchester FC in 2025!

In 2025, we've got even more opportunities to get your tot playing football for the first time.

We've opened our bookings for 2025, including a brand-new venue at Winchester FC. Courses kick-off on the 14th January.

We also have multiple venues open across Hampshire. It has never been easier to get your child to discover football!

Book Saints Tots

Our Skills Centres courses are also back open for January.

For ages 5 - 13, Skills Centres creates an environment for all levels of ability where players can develop and become more skillful as well as have fun and love the game of Football.

The Centres are open in term-time and will provide opportunities to learn new skills and enhance existing ones through a specifically designed curriculum designed by our expert team drawing from our experience and proven track record of improving young players.

Book Skills Centres

Find out more about our term-time courses.