New range with Art Of has landed

The return of Art Of to our store, our latest collaboration features new items that are sure to make you stand out on matchday.

As modelled by Men's First Team players Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz and Cameron Archer, the collection features a black t-shirt with teddy bear Pickles rocking a retro 90's Saints shirt, a 12th Man white t-shirt with a bold illustration of St Mary's stadium on the back, and a Herritage black hoodie, perfect for layering on a cold matchday.

Shop Now

Christmas Opening Times

Throughout December, our club shop will also be open every Sunday from 10am-4pm. Meaning you can visit the club shop from Thursday - Sunday to pick up your Saints presents. View our range of Christmas gifts to get prepared before your visit.

Our weekly opening times are available to view here.

On the lead up to Christmas, our club shop will be open to help you get ready for the big day. Our store open times are as follows...

Monday 22nd December 2025 - Wed 24th December 2025: 10am to 4pm

Thurs 25th December 2025: CLOSED

Fri 26th December 2025: CLOSED

Sat 27th December 2025 - Wed 31st December 2025: 10am - 4pm

Thurs 1st January 2026 Southampton FC vs Millwall (3pm Kick Off): 10am - 3pm & 5:30pm - 6pm

Fri 2nd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

Sat 3rd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

Sun 4th January 2026: CLOSED

Online Shopping

Shopping online? Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.

You can also use our Click & Collect service, free of charge from our Stadium store & The Dell Pub. Visit here for more information.