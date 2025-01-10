New logo and font to feature on-kit

Southampton Football Club has announced that a new logo will feature on the back of Men’s First Team shirts throughout the 2024-25 FA Cup campaign, with the phrase HODL featuring below players’ names and numbers.

The partnership is an expansion of the club’s partnership with its Front-of-Shirt Sponsor, Rollbit. The HODL phrase has become popular within the Rollbit community and originates from the belief that investors should hold on to their investments throughout the highs and lows of the market.

As well as featuring the HODL logo, the shirts will also include a brand-new name and number font which has been designed by TURF, the club’s new in-house creative studio. The new lettering has been inspired by fonts used throughout Southampton’s seafaring history.

A limited selection of numbers and player names in the new club font will be available in-store only from 15th January. From next season, the club font will be available in all letters and numbersfor fans to have printed on their 2025/26 Puma kits, which will be launched in summer 2025.

Sam Norman, Head of Partnerships at Rollbit, commented: "We’re excited to take our partnership with Southampton FC to the next level as we head into football’s most iconic competition. With this recent market uptick, our confidence in the future remains stronger than ever. We are proud to stand by the Saints during the FA Cup and beyond. Let’s cheer them on together – and don’t forget to HODL!"