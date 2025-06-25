New kick-off time for Brighton friendly

Southampton’s only home friendly of the summer, against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August, will now kick-off at the revised time of 3.30pm BST.

Initially scheduled for 3pm BST, the game has been pushed back by 30 minutes, but remains on its original date and at St Mary’s Stadium, as planned.

The meeting with the Seagulls will see Will Still take charge at St Mary’s for the first time.

Ticket information will be confirmed in the coming days.

Saints’ full 2025/26 Championship fixture list will be revealed at midday BST on Thursday 26th June.

