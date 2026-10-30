Published:
Ticketing

Middlesbrough (H) on general sale to eligible supporters

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/MW_Southampton_Portsmouth_205_lyzbud

Eligible supporters can now purchase their ticket for our upcoming fixture against Middlesbrough on Friday 27th November at 8pm.

Following a strong demand from Members, the club has implemented the following criteria for our next sales window. To purchase tickets during this initial general sale window, supporters must meet all of the following:

  • Have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 seasons

  • Purchased one or more competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team matches in the 2026/27 season.

Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Middlesbrough Tickets

Any further changes to the criteria will be communicated via the club’s website and email.

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