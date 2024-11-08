Men's Health Showcase - Movember

We know all about a good moustache at Saints Foundation with our ambassador Franny Benali’s iconic looks throughout his career.

With November marking Men’s Health Awareness Month, we are spotlighting our former participant taking part in Movember, just some of the ways we support men’s health throughout Saints Foundation.

Matthew is a former Saints Foundation participant who has benefitted from our projects, working closely with our teams to help get his life back on track, and will be taking part in Movember in support of us.

He said: “I am grateful for the support of Saints Foundation has personally given me through a challenging time in life and for that I wanted this opportunity to raise valuable funds which allow them to continue the great work they do.”

You can donate to support Matthew here.

While we support a diverse range of individuals across our 15 projects, our Saints by your Side and Saints Restart projects specifically target men most in need in the city.

Saints by your Side is our men’s mental health project aims to give local men the tools they need to better manage their mental health through in-person group support sessions.

88% of Saints by your Side participants achieved a positive outcome in the 2022/23, and one of our participants said: “The sense of belonging, I felt like I belong to a community. The team of coordinators and other attendees where really supportive for me to be able to complete these sessions.”

Saints Restart supports male offenders in HMP Winchester as they approach release, helping them settle back into community life in Southampton, with engagement continuing beyond the gate.

The project focusses on managing physical and mental health, as well as employability skills and independent living.