Saints are back on the road this weekend with a trip to Wolves in the Premier League. Get set for the clash at Molineux with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Wolves vs Saints

Premier League

Molineux Stadium

Saturday 9th November, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Akil Howson

Fourth official: Dean Whitestone

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

Time to keep building. ✊



⏭️ Wolves (a) pic.twitter.com/DSkTQPPmYz — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 5, 2024

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints got the monkey off their back with a first league win of the season last time out against Everton, as they now head into a second successive match against a side in the bottom six.

Wolves are now just one of two teams yet to register maximum points in the Premier League, with pressure mounting on boss Gary O’Neil going into Saturday’s showdown.

A win would see Russell Martin’s side head into the international break with real momentum, with defeat landing Saints back to the foot of the table.

TEAM NEWS

Russell Martin has the same players available to him as he did last week, with Ryan Fraser back in training after illness but needing to "build back up." That leaves Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone as the only injury absentees for the trip to the Midlands.

THE MANAGERS

Russell Martin: "We have to use [the Everton] game as a springboard and make sure we kick on at Wolves tomorrow. The challenge is always the same for us, to impose the game we want and be aware of the opposition's threat.

"There’s no easy games in the Premier League. We understand the challenge. We will go there with the aim of being us and hopefully will come out with the right result."

Gary O’Neil: To follow.

TOP SCORERS

Wolves

Goals:

Larsen, Cunha 4

Guedes, Aït-Nouri 3

Lemina, Doyle, Bellegarde, Gomes 1

Assists:

Larsen, Aït-Nouri, Semedo 2

Lemina, Doherty, Guedes, Doyle, Bellegarde, Cunha, Toti 1

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 4

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 3

Armstrong, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Dibling, Taylor, Lallana, Sugawara 2

Kyle Walker-Peters 1

ONES TO WATCH

Matheus Cunha: In a difficult start to the season for Wolves, Cunha has been a standout performer with five goal contributions so far.

The hosts will need the Brazilian to be at his best if they are to end their winless streak.

Adam Armstrong: After losing his place in the starting eleven, last season's top scorer responded last week by scoring in back-to-back games against Stoke and Everton in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

Arma's vital winner against Everton saw Saints' number nine back to his best running into space from wide on the left, with the striker now heading to Wolves full of confidence.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 74Wolves: 28

Draws: 18

Saints: 28

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

February 2023: Saints 1-2 Wolves (Alcaraz)

September 2022: Wolves 1-0 Saints

January 2022: Wolves 3-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

September 2021: Saints 0-1 Wolves

February 2021: Saints 1-2 Wolves (Ings)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not with us at Molineux? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!