It's the second of three straight home games for Southampton, as West Ham United visit in round two of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Find all you need to know in our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs West Ham

Carabao Cup

St Mary's Stadium

Tuesday 25th August, 7.45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo

Assistant Referees: George Byrne and Bradley Hall

Fourth Official: Alan Dale

THE KITS

Saints will be in their traditional red and white striped home shirt for the return to St Mary's, with black shorts and black socks. The Hammers will be in their teal away kit.

Back at ours for a cup clash 🏆



🎟️ https://t.co/tOef1aUXBL pic.twitter.com/zkSpBXFJce — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 24, 2026

TICKETS

Supporters can still claim their ticket for Tuesday night's cup action at St Mary's:

Claim your tickets

THE PROGRAMME

Saints will continue to provide a printed programme at every home game throughout the 2026/27 campaign, starting with a doubleheader edition covering the Championship clash with Stoke and Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

Order the programme

Jack Stephens is the subject of the big interview, as the Saints skipper reflects openly on a challenging summer off the pitch, while you can also find Tonda Eckert's notes, the latest from our Women's team and Academy, everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

LIVE COVERAGE

Only audio commentary will be available for Tuesday night's cup clash.



Supporters can claim an annual or a monthly audio pass:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Attention turns to cup matters on Tuesday night, with Saints wanting to build momentum after picking up a first league win of the season on Saturday.

With Millwall heading to SO14 in the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend, Tonda Eckert's side will want to start building another long unbeaten run when the Hammers arrive on the south coast.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side are still without a win in the league after a draw at Burnley and defeat at home to Charlton, with the Carabao Cup providing an opportunity to kickstart their season.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: Tonda Eckert hopes to have Caspar Jander available again at some stage this week, with the midfielder potentially making a return against the Hammers in midweek.

Elsewhere, Eckert could look to make changes for the cup encounter having only played three days ago with no other fresh injury concerns.



West Ham: Tomáš Souček remains sidelined for the visitors having picked up an injury at the World Cup with Czechia.

Fellow midfielder Keiber Lamadrid, who missed the opening day draw at Burnley, was an unused substitute on Saturday so could be reinstated to the starting XI.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “We play to win every single game. At the same time, that always takes into consideration how fitness levels of players are, so we need to assess.

"But the target is clear, we play to win on Tuesday, independent of the competition, and exactly the same for Saturday coming up."



Nuno Espírito Santo: "We have to recover the boys and prepare for Tuesday for the Carabao Cup and go again.

"There is a long way to go. We have to remain positive and believe that we're going to achieve what we want."

ONES TO WATCH

Divin Mubama: The Manchester City loanee got off the mark against his former club Stoke at the weekend, putting Saints ahead late on with a well-taken strike.

Now preparing to face the club who handed him his senior debut, Mubama could be handed a first start in red and white and will want to continue his scoring form in front of goal.

Perfectly timed run, perfectly placed finish 😏 pic.twitter.com/vxsbWmENJ1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 23, 2026

Valentín Castellanos: West Ham's top scorer will want to make amends having missed a stoppage time penalty

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 3

Manning, Mubama, Akachukwu 1

Assists:

Azaz 2

Manning, Downes, Bragg 1

West Ham

Goals:

Castellanos 2

Bowen, Kilman, Solomon, Piroe 1

Assists:



Bowen 2

Kanté, Pablo 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Stoke (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Larin, Mubama, Manning)

Watford (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Larin)

Colchester (a) CC: W 2-0 (Larin, Akachukwu)

Preuẞen Münster (a) PSF: W 2-1 (Scienza, Dobbin)

Paderborn (a) PSF: L 1-2 (Dobbin)

West Ham

Charlton (h) SBC: L 1-2 (Piroe)

Burnley (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Kilman, Solomon)

Portsmouth (a) CC: W 3-1 (Castellanos 2, Bowen)

FC Magdeburg (a) PSF: D 1-1 (Kilman)

Rangers (a) PSF: D 0-0

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 184

Saints wins: 52

Draws: 50

Stoke wins: 82

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Apr 2025: West Ham 1-1 Premier League(Ugochukwu)

Dec 2024: Saints 0-1 West Ham Premier LeagueApr 2023: West Ham 1-0 Saints Premier LeagueOct 2022: Saints 1-0 West Ham Premier League (Perraud)Mar 2022: Saints 3-1 West Ham FA Cup fifth round (Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Broja)

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