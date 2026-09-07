Southampton return to St Mary's Stadium, hosting Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday (7.45pm BST). Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Swansea City

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Tuesday 8th September, 7.45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee:

Assistant Referees:

Fourth Official:

THE KITS

It's a return to the red and white striped home shirts with black shorts and black socks on Tuesday night for Saints.

St Mary's double header ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/hWVl1JScIU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 7, 2026

TICKETS

Fans can still secure their seat for Tuesday night's visit of Swansea at St Mary's, but these are at a limited availability:

Get your tickets

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Back-to-back fixtures at St Mary's Stadium come at the perfect time for Tonda Eckert and his side, coming away from two matches on the road with a point from each.

Having gone one-up in both matches, Saints will be hoping home advantage helps turn these early leads into valuable three points.

Their opponents on Tuesday night are flying high, unbeaten in the league winning three of their opening five games and sitting top of the table.

Saints will be hoping of a repeat of their last meeting, where an equaliser from Shea Charles and a late winner from Cameron Archer turned the game on it's head in Wales.

THE PROGRAMME

Saints will continue to provide a printed programme at every home game throughout the 2026/27 campaign, continuing with a doubleheader edition that covers the Swansea clash as well as Saturday's visit of Bristol City to St Mary's.

Order the programme

Cyle Larin is the subject of the big interview, as Saints' top scorer reflects on his red-hot start to the season and a historic World Cup on home soil, while you can also find Tonda Eckert's notes, the latest from our Women's team, everything you need to know about our opponents, and a half-time quiz to keep the whole family entertained.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: The hosts will be hoping Caspar Jander continues his recovery in time to play a part in the St Mary's double header. He's been missing since pre-season with a hamstring injury.

Swansea: Club captain Ben Cabango returned to the travelling squad for Saturday's draw at Wrexham, but they'll be without Cameron Burgess and Goncalo Franco with long-term injuries.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “The games at St Mary's have been very positive so far, so we need to make sure that we connect to the performances that we had at St Mary's and make sure that we put the points on the board.

[Swansea] have a high physical output, and they've been quite consistent in the way that they approach games. I remember our game in April. We actually played one of our best games last year at Swansea away, so we'll make sure that we connect to what we did last time we played them."



Vítor Matos: "It's good, but we know it can change quite quickly. We all know how the league is and how the results are. That [defensive record] is something that we need to take care of, of course. It's important for us."

ONES TO WATCH

Finn Azaz: The Irishman has started the season with strong numbers in the way of goal contributions, playing a part in five of Saints' 11 goals so far.



His last outing at St Mary's saw him add a goal and two assists to that tally, something he'll hope to replicate on his return to SO14.

Ji-sung Eom: The Korean international has been a vital part of Swansea's early-season form, contributing a goal and an assist in successive games ahead of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Wrexham.

Eom will want to end on a high ahead of leaving for the Asian games on September 9.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 5

Scienza 2

Seven players 1

Assists:

Azaz 4

Manning, Scienza 2

Downes, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

Every angle of Welington's wonder strike 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WkLQVQmXl4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 6, 2026

Swansea

Goals:

Idah, Eom, Opoku 2

Ronald 1

Assists:

Eom 2

Tymon, Idah, Vipotnik, Eustaquio 1



FORM GUIDE

Saints

Lincoln (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Welington)

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Schlotterbeck)

Millwall (h) SBC: W 5-1 (Larin 2, Azaz, Scienza, Fellows)

West Ham (h) CC2: L 1-4 (Scienza)

Stoke (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Larin, Mubama, Manning pen)

Swansea

Wrexham (h) SBC: D 0-0

Watford (h) SBC: W 2-0 (Eom, Idah)

Derby (a) SBC: W 3-0 (Okopu, Eom, Ronald)

Sheff Utd (h) SBC: D 0-0

Stoke (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Okopu, Idah)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 76

Saints wins: 39

Draws: 17

Swans wins: 20

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2026: Swansea 1-2 Saints Championship (Charles, Archer)

Oct 2025: Saints 0-0 Swansea Championship

Jan 2025: Saints 3-0 Swansea FA Cup third round (Kamaldeen, Dibling 2)

Jan 2024: Swansea 1-3 Saints Championship (Adams, Smallbone, Downes)

Dec 2023: Saints 5-0 Swansea Championship (Aribo, Edozie, Fraser 2, Adams)

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