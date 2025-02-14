Match Pack: Saints vs Bournemouth
Saints are at St Mary's for the second time in as many weeks, with AFC Bournemouth visiting in the Premier League. Get set for SO14 with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Saints vs Bournemouth
Premier League
St Mary's Stadium
Saturday 15th February, 3pm GMT
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Jarred Gillet
Assistants: Darren Cann, Richard West
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh
VAR: Peter Bankes
Assistant VAR: Steve Meredith
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Despite exiting the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, Saints have the chance to make it back-to-back Premier League victories on Saturday after three points at Ipswich Town.
Saints last tasted league victory at St Mary's in November with 1-0 victory over Everton. A similarly narrow game will suit Ivan Jurić's side if they are to repeat that feat.
TEAM NEWS
Saints will be without a central defensive duo for this weekend's clash with Bournemouth, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens both sidelined.
Harwood-Bellis limped off at half time during the win at Ipswich a fortnight ago and remains out, whilst Stephens, who was also removed from that fixture, will return to team training next week.
Finally Adam Lallana is a new doubt with "a little problem with his hamstring that we’ll see tomorrow."
THE MANAGERS
Ivan Jurić: "For us every game is must-win, we really want to win. It was a really good feeling [against Ipswich] and I think we’re even more convinced we can win games. We’ve had a very good week and I think we’re ready.
"It's not easy to change a mentality, even when you choose the players, but we're working really hard and are getting better. It's a long process but we'll do it."
Andoni Iraola: To follow.
TOP SCORERS
Southampton
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Tyler Dibling 4
Aribo, Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 4
Seven players 2
Sugawara, Bree 1
Joe Aribo celebrates scoring at Ipswich. (Photo: Matt Watson)Bournemouth
Goals:
Justin Kluivert 12
Antoine Semenyo 9
Dango Ouattara 8
Assists:
Kluivert, Tavernier 5
Semenyo, Ouattara 4
Kerkez, Cook, Adams 3
ONES TO WATCH
Kamaldeen: Despiteriding high in the table, Bournemouth are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in defence, with defensive midfielder Lewis Cook filling in at full back.
With his explosive speed and close control, Kamaldeen will be key to getting in behind the Cherries back-line.Dango Ouattara: The Burkinabé forward was on top form towards the end of January, adding to his brace in the FA Cup against West Brom with a hat-trick at home to Nottingham Forest in the league.
Rested for the cup victory over Everton last weekend, Ouattara remains a key threat in a Bournemouth front line which is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 35
Saints: 16
Draws: 9
Bournemouth: 10
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
September 2024: Bournemouth 3-1 Saints (Harwood-Bellis)
April 2023: Saints 0-1 Bournemouth
October 2022: Bournemouth 0-1 Saints (Adams)
March 2021: Bournemouth 0-3 Saints (Redmond 2, Djenepo) FA Cup
July 2020: Bournemouth 0-2 Saints (Ings, Adams)
DID YOU KNOW?
- Saints have scored the opening goal in four of their last six Premier League games, including each of their last two.
- Paul Onuachu has scored two goals in his last three games. Against Ipswich he competed in 27 aerial duels (winning 16), the most by a player in a Premier League since the start of 2020-21.
KEEP UP TO DATE
Unable to make it to St Mary's? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:
- Twitter
- Facebook
Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!
Open the Saints app today!