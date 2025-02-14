Saints are at St Mary's for the second time in as many weeks, with AFC Bournemouth visiting in the Premier League. Get set for SO14 with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Bournemouth

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 15th February, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Jarred Gillet

Assistants: Darren Cann, Richard West

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Peter Bankes

Assistant VAR: Steve Meredith

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Despite exiting the Emirates FA Cup last weekend, Saints have the chance to make it back-to-back Premier League victories on Saturday after three points at Ipswich Town.

Saints last tasted league victory at St Mary's in November with 1-0 victory over Everton. A similarly narrow game will suit Ivan Jurić's side if they are to repeat that feat.

TEAM NEWS

Saints will be without a central defensive duo for this weekend's clash with Bournemouth, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens both sidelined.

Harwood-Bellis limped off at half time during the win at Ipswich a fortnight ago and remains out, whilst Stephens, who was also removed from that fixture, will return to team training next week.

Finally Adam Lallana is a new doubt with "a little problem with his hamstring that we’ll see tomorrow."

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "For us every game is must-win, we really want to win. It was a really good feeling [against Ipswich] and I think we’re even more convinced we can win games. We’ve had a very good week and I think we’re ready.

"It's not easy to change a mentality, even when you choose the players, but we're working really hard and are getting better. It's a long process but we'll do it."

Andoni Iraola: To follow.

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players 2

Sugawara, Bree 1

Joe Aribo celebrates scoring at Ipswich. (Photo: Matt Watson)Bournemouth



Goals:

Justin Kluivert 12

Antoine Semenyo 9

Dango Ouattara 8



Assists:

Kluivert, Tavernier 5

Semenyo, Ouattara 4

Kerkez, Cook, Adams 3

ONES TO WATCH

Kamaldeen: Despiteriding high in the table, Bournemouth are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis in defence, with defensive midfielder Lewis Cook filling in at full back.

With his explosive speed and close control, Kamaldeen will be key to getting in behind the Cherries back-line.Dango Ouattara: The Burkinabé forward was on top form towards the end of January, adding to his brace in the FA Cup against West Brom with a hat-trick at home to Nottingham Forest in the league.

Rested for the cup victory over Everton last weekend, Ouattara remains a key threat in a Bournemouth front line which is firing on all cylinders at the moment.



HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 35

Saints: 16

Draws: 9

Bournemouth: 10

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

September 2024: Bournemouth 3-1 Saints (Harwood-Bellis)

April 2023: Saints 0-1 Bournemouth

October 2022: Bournemouth 0-1 Saints (Adams)

March 2021: Bournemouth 0-3 Saints (Redmond 2, Djenepo) FA Cup

July 2020: Bournemouth 0-2 Saints (Ings, Adams)

DID YOU KNOW?



- Saints have scored the opening goal in four of their last six Premier League games, including each of their last two.

- Paul Onuachu has scored two goals in his last three games. Against Ipswich he competed in 27 aerial duels (winning 16), the most by a player in a Premier League since the start of 2020-21.

