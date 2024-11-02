Russell Martin hailed “a big day” for his Southampton team after seeing Saints dig deep for a first Premier League victory since winning promotion in May.

Adam Armstrong struck the only goal on a tense afternoon five minutes from time to see off an Everton side who arrived at St Mary’s five games unbeaten.

There were anxious moments either side of the winner, as Everton substitute Beto hit the bar from close range seconds earlier, and then saw an 89th-minute equaliser ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

“It’s a big relief,” Martin reflected. “I’m just really, really proud and grateful to everyone – the players, the staff, the supporters today for how much they stuck with us, the owners, the Board, everyone.

“I think it’s a big day for us, obviously, for many reasons, but I also liked the way we played. Some of the football we played was brilliant – we didn’t quite make enough of it, which I know can be a frustration at times, but it’s not for the want of trying.

“The players have got their rewards today for staying brave all the way through the game – even during some sticky moments when the ball turned over against a team who are so well organised out of possession, really difficult to play against.

“They had a couple of big moments on set plays and transition, which is a real threat for them, they’re very good at it, but Rambo (Aaron Ramsdale) came good when he did and the lads put their body on the line – defending with blocks and a brilliant mentality, fought for each other and I think that’s all you can ever ask.

“I think it will help us hugely. We can finally get that monkey off our backs, all of us, that we haven’t won yet. Now we have, we need to build on it.”