A motivated Joe Lumley spoke with pride following making his Premier League debut for Southampton against Brighton on Friday night.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was given his first top-flight appearance for the short trip along the South Coast, where Kaoru Mitoma's opener for the hosts during the first half was cancelled out by Flynn Downes' first Premier League goal during the second.

Many felt Saints should have been awarded their second too, when Cameron Archer's close range finish was ruled out after a lengthy VAR check.

Despite being an occasion of personal note, Lumley's first thoughts were the final result.

"First of all, I want to win the game," he said," and I'm just been speaking about the VAR offside in there. It should have gone our way, I think.

"But yeah, personally, as you said, Premier League debut and I've been working really, really hard for this. I'm just so grateful to the Gaffer, giving me the opportunity, the staff, and grateful to my family and my friends for being a good support system. Keeping me going and finally got Premier League game under my belt and hopefully more to come.

"I've been brought up to play from the back and the Gaffer's style is so enjoyable to play under. It's obviously nerve-wracking when you're getting closed down, but you've just got to stay composed and just have the courage to know that you can do it.

"[The disallowed goal] shows that we're creating opportunities and we're competing. As you said, [Brighton] have gone second in the league. We're competing with the best teams and we're putting in really good performances. If you keep putting in good performances, the results will come."