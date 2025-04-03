Published:
Ticketing

London City Lionesses tickets now on general sale

Tickets for Southampton FC Women's home game against London City Lionesses in the Barclays Women’s Championship are now on general sale.

Saints Women take on London City Lionesses in the Barclays Women’s Championship on Good Friday. Start your Easter Weekend off with tickets now available.

Adults £10

Under 18s £4

Buy Tickets

Our hospitality package is also available to purchase for London City Lionesses in the Knightwood Lounge for just £72. You can enjoy your Good Friday in style with our premium padded seating with food and drink included.

Buy Knightwood Lounge

