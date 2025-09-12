Southampton Football Club are delighted to announce that the England Women's senior team will play Ghana at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 2nd December (7pm KO).

The history-making Lionesses, who became back-to-back European champions in the summer after winning the UEFA Women's EUROs, will return to St Mary's Stadium for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'.

Sarina Wiegman's side will face Ghana, who finished third in this summer's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, in an international friendly for the first-ever time to conclude their memorable 2025 schedule.

It will be the third time England have played in Southampton, with their most recent visit coming in the group stages of their first EUROs-winning campaign as they beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in 2022.

Ticket information will be confirmed in due course before the fixture, but supporters can be the first to know when tickets or hospitality information is released from our form below.

