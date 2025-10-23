Published:
Ticketing

Lionesses game at St Mary's now on general sale

Written by
SFC Media
The Lionesses upcoming match against Ghana Women on Tuesday 2nd December, 7pm KO, is now available on general sale.

As part of the Lionesses 'Homecoming' series, St Mary’s will once again host world-class football as Sarina Wiegman’s side prepare to take on Ghana.

Tickets are now on general sale, giving fans across the South Coast and beyond the chance to cheer on the Lionesses under the lights at St Mary’s.

Want to level up your matchday experience at St Mary's when the Lionesses come to town? There are plenty of offers also available at our state-of-the-art facilities in LEVEL1 and The Dell.

Make it a matchday to remember with one of our premium hospitality experiences, offering the very best in comfort, food, and atmosphere:

  • Executive Box
    A private space for up to 10 guests with a three-course dining experience, all-day drinks, and balcony seating. £1,990 + VAT per box

  • 1885
    Elegant plated dining, balcony seats, and unlimited beers, wines, and soft drinks for a truly refined matchday experience. £199 + VAT per person

  • Knightwood Lounge
    A lively, pitch-facing lounge with three complimentary drinks and a delicious food option from our matchday menu. £120 + VAT per person

Experience world-class football in true comfort. Book your tickets or hospitality now and be part of a special night of international football at St Mary’s.

