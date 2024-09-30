Lights Out at St Mary's: A brand-new challenge in a different light

Lights Out at St Marys is our BRAND-NEW event, and an exclusive opportunity for you to see our home in a different light!

Take on this adventure and see your stadium behind the scenes as you’ve never seen, before waking up on a chilly November morning as the sun rises over SO14 and ground staff tend to the hallowed turf.

Join us for this chance of a lifetime and spend the night at our home. Following a fun-filled evening of music and entertainment, you’ll take on the challenge of swapping your cosy bed for a hard concourse floor. This is your moment to support the vital work of Saints Foundation and ensure no one in your community is left out in the cold.

This event will be perfect for all ages and backgrounds, from families wanting to come together with their community, to colleagues looking to bond as a team and build stronger relationships, whilst raising essential funds to help transform lives across Southampton.

Join us on Friday 15th November, at St Mary's Stadium to show your support and make an impact within your community.

If this exciting opportunity wasn’t already on your bucket list, we’re sure it is now!

Lights Out at St Mary's has now ended. Missed out? Check out our Support Us page for more great fundraising opportunities!