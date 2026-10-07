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Men's Team

Larin nominated for PFA fans' award

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SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/MW_Southampton_BristolCity_324_tmduqk

Southampton striker Cyle Larin has been nominated for another award for his stellar early season form.

Having won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for August, Larin is now up for September’s PFA Select Car Leasing Championship Fans’ Player of the Month.

Vote for Cyle

The Canadian scored Saints’ second goal in the 3-1 win over Swansea at St Mary’s, before bagging a brace against Bristol City four days later.

Also nominated are Ethan Galbraith (Stoke), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Liam Millar (Birmingham), Rio Cardines (Bristol City) and Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough).

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