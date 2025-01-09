Kayi Sanda becomes a Saint

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of 18-year-old defender Joachim Kayi Sanda from Valenciennes.

The sought-after teenage centre-back has joined on a contract until June 2029, becoming the first player to develop through the Sport Republic family of clubs and make the move to St Mary’s.



Kayi Sanda, whose talent and leadership qualities have led to him captaining his country up to Under-18s level, arrives having already made 37 senior appearances with Valenciennes in the French leagues, despite only turning 18 a few weeks ago.



He captained his national team to the final of the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in Indonesia, and has since graduated to Under-19 level, with his performances and reputation for both club and country leading to interest from a number of teams around Europe.



Despite that attention, Kayi Sanda has chosen to move to the south coast to continue his development and will now link up with his new teammates at Staplewood Campus.

Joachim Kayi Sanda said: "I’m really happy to be here. I think this is a great city and a great club. I’ve been given a very warm welcome and I’m proud to represent this club.

"I hadn’t planned for it to come so quickly but it was in the back of my mind as a career goal and I’ve managed to achieve it early on. The club’s DNA in terms of improving young players and everything about the project convinced me to come here."