KAR Painting Contractors hoping we can paint the south coast red

Award winning painting contractor, KAR is Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home fixture against Portsmouth.

Southampton are back in action with the highly anticipated south coast derby, as Portsmouth make the short journey to St Mary's Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday (12pm BST).

This match is sold out, but you may still be able to purchase tickets via Ticket Exchange:

Purchase Tickets

A packed St Mary's will watch the two south coast sides go head-to-head in the first match since the international break. As Match Sponsor, KAR Painting Contractors will be showing their support for Saints with branding at the stadium and support of the half-time entertainment.

KAR Contractors Ltd is an award winning Quality Painting and Decorating Company who work primarily in the southern counties. Working in Commercial, Residential, New Builds and Social Housing, KAR aim to provide a service to all our customers that provides value and an exceptionally high standard of finish.

Find out more about KAR Painting Contractors on their website: karcontractors.com