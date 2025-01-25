Ivan Jurić praised a competitive Southampton showing even in defeat to Newcastle at St Mary’s.

Saints took an early lead through Jan Bednarek’s 10th-minute header, his second goal in two games, but the game turned on a lengthy VAR check that ruled Joe Aribo had fouled Alexander Isak in the box, overturning the on-field decision.

Isak duly converted the penalty and scored again four minutes later, before Sandro Tonali added Newcastle’s third early in the second half.

Saints never stopped pushing for a way back into the game, but Mateus Fernandes’s 84th-minute goal was also the subject of a VAR overturn, ruled out for offside.

“I thought they really gave everything they’ve got, they are fighting,” Jurić said of his players.

“They fought well but it wasn’t enough. There were some crucial moments, like the penalty and other situations that go to Newcastle’s side.

“I’m disappointed with the result but not disappointed with how my team played today.

“They have to continue like this, working on the training like this. Today there are not a lot of negative things to say to my guys.

“They can do it better, some technical things, but they gave it everything they’ve got.”

Jurić, though pleased with the move leading up to Bednarek’s opener, was unhappy with the pivotal penalty decision.

“We scored a goal and it was a very good moment in this situation because we pressed well, we moved the ball, and the penalty for Newcastle I don’t accept because it wasn’t a penalty. This is a crucial moment.

“My idea from the bench was really clear. Joe Aribo was in front of Isak. It’s the wrong decision for me.”

The manager also revealed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was close to being passed fit for the game, but did not come through morning tests on his injury.