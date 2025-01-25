Southampton's Lesley Ugochukwu reflected on a difficult afternoon at St Mary's Stadium, as Newcastle United ran out 3-1 winners in the Premier League.

Despite going a goal up through Jan Bednarek's second in as many games, an Alexander Isak double turned the game on it's head for Newcastle.

Sandro Tonali added a third during the second half, with a potential Saints second through Mateus Fernandes chalked off by the video officials.

"We feel disappointed," reflected Ugochukwu. "We scored the first goal and then VAR came. I think we gave our best, you know, Newcastle are obviously a good team in the Premier League.

"I think, as you guys saw, we had kind of an opportunity to get back to 3-2, but then they cancelled it. But we'll keep fighting, that's all we have to do and stick together. Every game we're trying to do our best, myself, I'm trying to give my best to the club because they gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League."

Ugochukwu has featured in every Premier League game since the announcement of Jurić's arrival, something he is keen to build on during the remaining weeks of the season.

"I think [Ivan Jurić] gave me a new energy when the gaffer came. He showed that confidence in me and and I wanted to show him back, show everyone what I'm capable of.

"So that's what I'm trying to do, game-by-game. I think my teammates as well have been helping me, they've been trusting me, and that just gave me more confidence."