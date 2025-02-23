Jurić happy to call upon Bella-Kotchap

Ivan Jurić was pleased to be able to give some valuable minutes to Armel Bella-Kotchap for the first time since taking over as manager, albeit not in the circumstances he would like as Southampton were well beaten by Brighton at St Mary’s.

Bella-Kotchap was called upon from the 12th minute of the game as captain Jan Bednarek was forced off with an early injury.

The German made a very late cameo off the bench at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup back in August, but this was his first substantial game time in a Saints shirt since the 2022/23 campaign, having spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven where he made only six appearances for the first team.

“Jan is an important player for us,” Jurić said, speaking after the game. “Today Bella-Kotchap played after two years that he didn’t play and it was not easy for him, but I’m glad that he started to play because he’s really training hard.

“We already had problems with the defence because we are without Harwood-Bellis, and we lose Jan, but there is no excuse for today.

“It’s a really strange situation with Bella-Kotchap because one player who didn’t play for more than one and a half years or two years I never saw.

“Now he’s training, he’s training well, but after two years it’s not easy. He did some things good today, other things not really good but for the first game I am happy with him.”