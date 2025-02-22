Southampton's Mateus Fernandes reflected on a difficult afternoon at St Mary's Stadium, as Brighton ran away 4-0 winners in the Premier League.

Goals from João Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood secured a dominant victory for Brighton.

"It's a really tough moment for us. It's hard for us," said Fernandes. "When we did a mistake, they scored. This is the Premier League, we know we need to work more, try to get better, rest well, and be [ready] for the next game.

"I think the first half was difficult. [Ramsdale] did well. I hoped in the second half we could score. We tried to score but they're a good team too. It's a really tough moment for us, many [defeats] in the Premier League and now we have a big game in a few days. We need to rest well and be [ready].

"It's the small things at this level. They're very important. Like I said before we have quality in our squad, I think we need some confidence. I can separate the things. I try to enjoy my time with my family, my friends, the guys here and be ready for the next game.

"[The fans] send me many messages on social media. Like I said, I feel very happy here. I enjoy my football here, in the city, at the Club. I think the people here at the Club are very good. So I try to do my best, try to help the team and try to win."