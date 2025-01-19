Jurić explains Dibling absence

Ivan Jurić has revealed Southampton are set to be without Tyler Dibling for a period of time due to injury.

The talented teenager was forced off with an injury in the second half of Thursday night’s trip to Old Trafford, and was not included in the matchday squad for Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Initial estimates suggest the forward could be missing for four to six weeks, but Jurić will await further news from Saints’ medical team.

“We will see. They told me it’s not a good situation,” the manager said. “We have to wait one week and then they will do another exam to be sure how many he will be out.

“Today I think we missed him, because he is good in some moments. Now we have to play without him.”