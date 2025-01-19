Ivan Jurić was left reflecting on an old-fashioned game of two halves at the City Ground, where Southampton staged a determined fightback but could not quite rescue a result against high-flying Nottingham Forest.

Saints left themselves with a mountain to climb at half time, trailing 3-0, but Jurić made four substitutions before the hour mark and saw his team respond positively.

Jan Bednarek pulled a goal back with a clever finish and saw a stoppage-time header cleared off the line as Saints chased an equaliser following Paul Onuachu’s first goal for the club.

“I think we did a really bad first half,” Jurić said. “When we are playing without intensity we are not competitive. That’s what we did in the first half and I didn’t expect it after a big match against Manchester United, when we saw the way I like my team to play.

“We conceded the first two goals like little kids: the free throw and then we lose the ball and have an easy pass to Yuki [Sugawara], and you cannot compete, they are attacking. We are not competitive, not intense enough like the Manchester United game.

“In the second half, the last 40 minutes with the changes, we did everything I want: playing fast, energy, set-pieces, we scored two goals, almost a third one; I see my team again.

“We put players on that gave energy, they were faster to second balls, moved the ball faster, everything better. Paul [Onuachu] did a great goal, made some really good things and that’s what I want to see from my team.

“Today I understand that if we play without intensity, without energy, we are not competitive. Now the guys have to rest and be very, very focused for the next game.

“Now I have the conclusion of this game and can prepare better for the next game against Newcastle.”