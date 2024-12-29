Ivan Jurić felt Southampton were hard done by with Crystal Palace's equaliser in the team's 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Taking charge for only the second time, Jurić saw his side take a 14th-minute lead through Tyler Dibling, before that advantage was controversially wiped out ahead of half time.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale appeared to be impeded by Jean-Philippe Mateta as he attempted to reach a Will Hughes corner, with Trevoh Chalobah subsequently heading it into the net, but no foul was given by the officials in the stadium or on a VAR review.

Jurić, however, felt it was a clear-cut decision.

"I thought that it's really difficult for the goalkeeper doing his job if somebody is pushing him, and for me it's clearly a foul," he said.

Reflecting on the game as a whole, the Saints boss added: "I think we started very well. I think the first half was tough. I think we played much better second half, dominated in the middle. I think the team is competing. We are really bad in set pieces the last two games, and this is what's the biggest problem is.

"I think the first half, they play long ball to Mateta and then try to win second ball and they are doing better than us first half, and in the second half we are getting better in this situation because the game was who will win the second ball. If you lose too many second balls, they are attacking, they have three brilliant players in attack and it was difficult.

"It is my suggestion that we are competing, that we are a serious team, that we are doing lots of things good. Now we have a few days to work to be better. What I want to change, it's really that it's missing a little bit to get results. Like against West Ham, like today, we have to get better in moments, like the urgency to win, to have more urgency to win in the crucial moments of the game.

"It was not easy to prepare this game in practically one day, because one day of rest, one day you prepare. Now we'll have a few days more to prepare it better."